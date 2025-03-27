The Atlantic's Tom Nichols on what the infamous Signal chat means for national security

The National Security Cabinet and other senior officials were caught using a Signal group chat to discuss sensitive information regarding a U.S. military aerial attack in Yemen.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee this week that there was no classified material shared with that now infamous Signal Chat group, which included the head of the CIA, the Secretary of State, the White House Chief of Staff, and a very surprised journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor in Chief of the Atlantic.

Yesterday, The Atlantic published most of the lengthy exchange between the officials. Tom Nichols, a staff writer for The Atlantic joins Midday to discuss the news. He is a professor emeritus of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College.