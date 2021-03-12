-
The House of Delegates approved on nearly a party line vote Friday a bill that extends tax breaks to low-income immigrants despite the objections of…
A bill extending a major poverty-fighting tool to low-income immigrants cleared an initial vote in the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday, despite…
President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend calling Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district a “rat and rodent infested disaster,” have sparked a…
A new report by national nonprofit, the Corporation for Enterprise Development, finds that more than half of Baltimore families are “financially…
Baltimore writer Dwight Watkins published a piece in the online magazine Salon this week about the isolating effects of poverty in the East Baltimore…