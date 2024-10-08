We do not need to outsmart poverty, sociologist Matthew Desmond says. Just out-hate it.

How can the United States be the home of widespread, debilitating poverty while simultaneous being one of the wealthiest countries on Earth?

This is the question that confronts readers early in sociologist Matthew Desmond's new book, Poverty, By America. We must look beyond the poor to answer this questions, Desmond writes. To understand the causes of poverty, Americans living lives of privilege and plenty must examine themselves.

Desmond joins Midday to talk about his book, and the ways the country's affluent keep poor people poor. What can everyday people do to help and change society?