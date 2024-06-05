Clinicians instead of police: 911 diversion programs in Baltimore and beyond

Does every call to 911 require a police response? Baltimore and cities across the country are testing alternatives - directing calls to civilians trained in behavioral health instead of police officers.

Greg Midgette is an assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Maryland. He’s co-author of a recent study that examines 911 diversion programs. It’s titled “Improving Baltimore Police Relations With the City’s Black Community.”

Then, Baltimore began its pilot program three years ago, in partnership with its police and fire departments, its behavioral health agency, and the nonprofit Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc. We speak with Tina Field, director of crisis systems operations at Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.

Check out the 911 Behavioral Health Diversion Program Dashboard.