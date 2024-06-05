© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Clinicians instead of police: 911 diversion programs in Baltimore and beyond

Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:08 AM EDT
911 dispatcher Nick Arcuri takes a call in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The city's STAR program uses clinicians and EMTs or paramedics to respond to nonviolent mental health crises, instead of police. Data gathered by The Associated Press show at least 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are hosting or starting such programs, sometimes called civilian, alternative or non-police response teams. They span from New York and Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio, and Houston, and boast annual budgets that together topped $123 million as of June 2023, the AP found. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Thomas Peipert/AP
/
AP
Does every call to 911 require a police response? Baltimore and cities across the country are testing alternatives - directing calls to civilians trained in behavioral health instead of police officers.

Greg Midgette is an assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Maryland. He’s co-author of a recent study that examines 911 diversion programs. It’s titled “Improving Baltimore Police Relations With the City’s Black Community.”

Then, Baltimore began its pilot program three years ago, in partnership with its police and fire departments, its behavioral health agency, and the nonprofit Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc. We speak with Tina Field, director of crisis systems operations at Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.

Check out the 911 Behavioral Health Diversion Program Dashboard.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
