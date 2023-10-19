Small but powerful, Maryland's oysters make a comeback

At its peak in the late 1800s, the Chesapeake Bay produced more oysters than almost anywhere else in the world. During the twentieth century, however, oyster populations in the bay plummeted to a tiny fraction of their former levels.



Dave Harp, the Chesapeake Bay Journal An oyster reef in Chesapeake Bay.

And 5 years ago—in 2018— a Maryland Department of Natural Resources assessment of the state’s waters found the oyster population had shrunk in half in less than twenty years.

But there is recent good news for the bay's oysters. Last week, Gov. Wes Moore announced that Maryland and its partners would plant more than 1.7. *billion* new juvenile oysters--a new one-year record for oyster planting in the Chesapeake Bay.

The new oysters are primarily grown at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge.

Matthew Gray is an assistant professor at that laboratory, which hosts one of the largest oyster hatcheries on the east coast. He joins the show to discuss oysters and their habitat.

