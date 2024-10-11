Conversation with the Candidates: Kim Klacik for Maryland's 2nd Congressional District
Kim Klacik speaks to Midday about her run for U.S. Congress in another edition of Conversations with the Candidates. She is the Republican candidate to represent the second congressional district in the House of Representatives. Her opponent in the race is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.
Klacik ran for Congress in 2020 in the seventh district, a seat held by Democratic congressman Kweisi Mfume.