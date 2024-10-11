© 2024 WYPR
Conversation with the Candidates: Kim Klacik for Maryland's 2nd Congressional District

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Kim Klacik is running for Maryland's 2nd Congressional District seat. Photo Courtesy Of Klacik.
Photo Courtesy Of Klacik.
Kim Klacik is running for Maryland's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Kim Klacik speaks to Midday about her run for U.S. Congress in another edition of Conversations with the Candidates. She is the Republican candidate to represent the second congressional district in the House of Representatives. Her opponent in the race is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

Klacik ran for Congress in 2020 in the seventh district, a seat held by Democratic congressman Kweisi Mfume.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
