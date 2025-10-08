2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

For lawmakers, a forgotten graveyard inspires push for juvenile justice reform today

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 8, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT

Recent reporting shed light on a forgotten graveyard in Prince George’s County, part of a dark chapter in Maryland history.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the cemetery was the final resting place for young people held at the House of Reformation and Instruction for Colored Children—a detention center for Black youth.

The property is now home to a number of state buildings, including the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

State Sen. Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County, was part of a delegation of lawmakers who visited the site recently. He joins Midday to talk about what he saw.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
