For lawmakers, a forgotten graveyard inspires push for juvenile justice reform today

Recent reporting shed light on a forgotten graveyard in Prince George’s County, part of a dark chapter in Maryland history.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the cemetery was the final resting place for young people held at the House of Reformation and Instruction for Colored Children—a detention center for Black youth.

The property is now home to a number of state buildings, including the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

State Sen. Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County, was part of a delegation of lawmakers who visited the site recently. He joins Midday to talk about what he saw.