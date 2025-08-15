Baltimore Public Media wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for Maryland juvenile justice investigation

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Baltimore Public Media has been honored alongside American Public Media Reports (APM) with a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting in the Network Radio Division. This award recognizes WYPR for the investigative news series Judging Juveniles, which exposed troubling inconsistencies in how Maryland judges decide whether teenagers charged with serious crimes should be tried as adults or juveniles.

“Winning a national Edward R. Murrow Award is a testament to the talent, passion, and dedication of our WYPR news department. It reflects Baltimore Public Media’s deep investment in local journalism and our commitment to serving and connecting our community every day,” said BPM President and General Manager Craig Swagler. This national Murrow Award follows two regional Murrow awards WYPR received earlier this year, highlighting the exceptional quality and impact of the station’s journalism.

The investigation, conducted over the course of two years by former WYPR reporter Rachel Baye alongside the APM team, revealed that judges across Maryland were using what juvenile justice advocates have called “arbitrary” and “horrendous” reasons - including a teenager’s physical size or school attendance - to deny transfers to juvenile court, where therapeutic treatment programs are available. The series also uncovered disturbing conditions in adult jails, where young people spend up to twenty-three hours a day in isolation and often go without access to educational resources. The investigation found that Maryland violated federal standards protecting youth more frequently than any other state, with violations seven times greater than the threshold for losing federal funding.

“This award speaks to the exemplary reporting on this important topic. It also speaks to the collaborative spirit and tenacity of the entire WYPR news team who expanded the scope of their reporting, allowing Ms. Baye to focus on this nearly two–year investigative project,” said BPM Chief of Content Danyell Irby.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), recognize outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The awards honor work that demonstrates the excellence their namesake set as a standard for the profession of electronically syndicated journalism.

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore area’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community. Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.