Gov. Moore institutes hiring freeze, employee buyouts

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:41 PM EDT
Gov. Wes Moore is freezing the hiring of new state employees, offering voluntary buyouts and eliminating vacant jobs across state government. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Gov. Wes Moore is freezing the hiring of new state employees, offering voluntary buyouts and eliminating vacant jobs across state government.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is instituting a hiring freeze for new state employees, offering voluntary buyouts, planning to eliminate vacant jobs and possibly consolidating offices.

The actions combined would save $121 million for the next budget year that begins on July 1.

The Moore administration declined to answer on the record questions about the plan, which was announced to thousands of state employees in a memo sent midday Tuesday.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Moore institutes hiring freeze, employee buyouts

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
