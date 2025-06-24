Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is instituting a hiring freeze for new state employees, offering voluntary buyouts, planning to eliminate vacant jobs and possibly consolidating offices.

The actions combined would save $121 million for the next budget year that begins on July 1.

The Moore administration declined to answer on the record questions about the plan, which was announced to thousands of state employees in a memo sent midday Tuesday.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Moore institutes hiring freeze, employee buyouts

