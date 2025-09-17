2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Ivan Bates on 'smart-on-crime' approach to Baltimore public safety, and his focus on 'quality of life' crimes

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
State’s Attorney for Baltimore City Ivan Bates speaks at a press conference in Baltimore on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
State’s Attorney for Baltimore City Ivan Bates speaks at a press conference in Baltimore on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Ivan Bates, the State’s Attorney for the city of Baltimore, joins Midday today.

State’s Attorney Bates took office in 2023. Over the past two years, the city has seen a sharp drop in violent crimes. According to the State’s Attorney’s office, 2,600 violent repeat offenders have been incarcerated, and the office has won more than 270 homicide convictions.

But being safe and feeling safe can often be two very different things. The State’s Attorney says “quality of life” crimes are causing people to feel unsafe. He said tackling those types of crimes, like robbery and carjacking, is a priority.

Ivan Bates Baltimore City State's Attorney crime in Baltimore
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
