Ivan Bates on 'smart-on-crime' approach to Baltimore public safety, and his focus on 'quality of life' crimes

Ivan Bates, the State’s Attorney for the city of Baltimore, joins Midday today.

State’s Attorney Bates took office in 2023. Over the past two years, the city has seen a sharp drop in violent crimes. According to the State’s Attorney’s office, 2,600 violent repeat offenders have been incarcerated, and the office has won more than 270 homicide convictions.

But being safe and feeling safe can often be two very different things. The State’s Attorney says “quality of life” crimes are causing people to feel unsafe. He said tackling those types of crimes, like robbery and carjacking, is a priority.