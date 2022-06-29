Baltimore City State's Attorney: A conversation with the candidates

Today, another installment in Midday's election-year series, Conversations with the Candidates: 2022.

We had hoped to have our guests join Tom in Studio A, but we learned this morning that isn’t possible. So, the three candidates in the Democratic primary for Baltimore State’s Attorney join us today on Zoom.

The incumbent, Marilyn Mosby, is seeking the nomination to run for a third term…

Ivan Bates is a Baltimore defense attorney who has previous experience as a city prosecutor…

And Thiru Vignarajah is a former city, state and federal prosecutor. He is currently the CEO of Capital Plus Financial…

Each candidate begins with brief opening remarks, summarizing why they are running, and why they deserve voters' support.

The candidates are with us for the hour. We won’t take any calls today, but we will try to work in some listener emails and Tweets.