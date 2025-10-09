Frederick County residents want immigration policy change

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater heard from residents as she outlined her recommendations for the General Assembly at the County's annual Legislative Town Hall Wednesday night.

The county plans to support legislation that would streamline the process of building new affordable housing. As Frederick is the fastest growing county in the state, Fitzwater explained many residents are being priced out of their homes. “This often leads to our workforce choosing to live out of state or out of county and our seniors being forced to make tough decisions about leaving their homes or forgoing other essentials,” Fitzwater said.

As a former educator, Fitzwater outlined support for legislation to establish a task force to study ways the per student funding formula could be changed. The current state formula relies on the previous year’s enrollment numbers to inform next year's financial support. Fitzwater said that means there are often more students than funding.

Currently, all residential and commercial properties in Frederick are taxed the same and the County plans to support legislation to change that. Fitzwater explained this would not be used to subdivide residential areas, but rather ensure businesses pay their fair share. “We need to find creative solutions to addressing our needs while keeping taxes affordable for residential properties,” Fitzwater said.

Lastly, Fitzwater expressed support for legislation to prevent school resource officers from engaging in sexual relationships with students. Currently there is a loophole, Fitzwater said, as the law only prohibits resource officers from entering into relationships with students under 18.

287G Program

Frederick residents advocated for a ban on the local law enforcement participating in the federal 287G program in Maryland.

287G allows local officers to receive training to assist ICE. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department participates in the program. The program is optional and individual officers can choose whether to participate or not.

The state is unable to ban the federal program outright, but it can bar counties from participating.

Christian Benford of Frederick is a first generation American and wants to see an end to the program’s use in the county. He argues there’s no room for compromise on a policy that can tear families apart. “Frederick prides itself on its diversity and its care for its marginalized communities,” Benford explained. “Supporting a bill that bans 287G completely would help solidify that.”

Benford’s father came to America when he was eight years old during the civil war in El Salvador. He remembers the times his father would be asked about his citizenship during traffic stops. He’s worried 287G will take officers away from the community, and will leave residents too scared to call the police.

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said she is unaware of any bills before the General Assembly that seek to ban Counties from participating in 287G. Fitzwater advocated against the federal policy last year and affirms her stance remains the same.

The county council will review its recommendations for the general assembly by October 21.