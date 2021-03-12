-
Mayor Brandon Scott prepares to lift some Coronavirus restrictions in Baltimore. Baltimore County Public Schools get a mandate on providing vaccinations.…
The Baltimore City Council is to vote on a bill Monday night that would provide lawyers to tenants facing eviction cases. The bill comes amid concerns…
In Baltimore, 27 public schools opened today for the system’s most vulnerable students. An eviction prevention bill is in front of City Council tonight.…
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced an initiative Thursday to provide legal assistance to renters called “Operation Eviction…
The presiding officers of Maryland’s General Assembly disappointed a coalition of progressive activists Wednesday night, telling them they would not call…
With less than two months to go before Election Day, the company printing Maryland’s ballots has bailed. And Baltimore housing advocates and landlords say…
Data shows Maryland eviction cases have been on the rise since 2005. The University of Maryland College Park’s new president prepares to shift to…
Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved Wednesday a $30 million rental assistance package aimed at staving off an eviction crisis.The move came two days…
Housing advocates want to know why Baltimore Mayor Jack Young fired the city’s housing commissioner Michael Braverman last week as renters will soon face…