© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Baltimore city will have a new sheriff for first time in 36 years

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker
Published August 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Sam Cogen_Sheriff candidate.png
Sam Cogen, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, is won the Democratic nomination to become Baltimore City Sheriff and ran against the 32-year incumbent, John Anderson. (photo courtesy the Cogan for Sheriff campaign)

Sam Cogen will lead the sheriff's office in Baltimore City after a narrow win against longtime incumbent John Anderson.

Cogen garnered 51.8% of the vote including mail-in ballots while Anderson had 48.1%, according to the Maryland Board of Elections final results.

Cogen, a former sheriff's office employee, declared victory on Friday night.

"Our next step is to form a transition team focused on reorganization and modernization, which will enable us to implement best practices from the moment we take office," Cogen said in a news release.

There is no Republican challenger in the general election race in November.

His goals are to modernize the sheriff's office processes and humanize the eviction process, which was something Anderson was criticized about during his tenure by housing advocates.

Anderson served as Baltimore city's sheriff for the past 36 years, the longest tenure in the state.

Tags

WYPR News WYPR NewsBaltimore CityBaltimore City Sheriff's Officeeviction crisisMDElections2022
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
See stories by Kristen Mosbrucker
Related Content
Load More