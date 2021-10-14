© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Challenges and new lines of support in Baltimore City's work to prevent evictions

Published October 14, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT
Baltimore City has helped 5,000 city residents with funds to prevent eviction.

Evictions are picking up, with no moratorium to stop them.

Tisha Edwards, of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, says 5,000 households have gotten help with rent, and funds are now available for relocation and security deposits. Find rental assistance information here.

Find eviction-prevention resources across Maryland here.

Nichole Battle, head of GEDCO, tells us how the interfaith non-profit helps renters in Baltimore with utility and food costs, finding jobs, and now, applying for eviction-prevention funds. And we meet GEDCO client Shantae Fauntleroy.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record.
