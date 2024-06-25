© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Sam Cogen, Baltimore's new sheriff, said he'd modernize the office. 6 months later, what's new?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore Sheriff Sam Cogen at his office downtown on May 1, 2024.
Ulysses Muñoz, The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Sheriff Sam Cogen at his office downtown on May 1, 2024.

Sam Cogen promised change if elected to Baltimore city's sheriff office. Half a year into his term, what has changed, and what has not?

The sheriff's office is responsible for protecting courthouses, evictions and enforcing protective orders. Cogen has sought to expand his agency's responsibilities, and said he wants to see his office be a "changing agent" in the housing and eviction process.

So, how does the Baltimore city sheriff’s office fit into the fabric of Baltimore’s public safety efforts?

Sheriff Sam Cogen joins Midday's Tom Hall to discuss his term, so far, and his goals for the future of his agency.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday Baltimore City Sheriff's OfficeMiddayPublic SafetyWYPR Programseviction crisis
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes