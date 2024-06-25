Sam Cogen, Baltimore's new sheriff, said he'd modernize the office. 6 months later, what's new?

Sam Cogen promised change if elected to Baltimore city's sheriff office. Half a year into his term, what has changed, and what has not?

The sheriff's office is responsible for protecting courthouses, evictions and enforcing protective orders. Cogen has sought to expand his agency's responsibilities, and said he wants to see his office be a "changing agent" in the housing and eviction process.

So, how does the Baltimore city sheriff’s office fit into the fabric of Baltimore’s public safety efforts?

Sheriff Sam Cogen joins Midday's Tom Hall to discuss his term, so far, and his goals for the future of his agency.

