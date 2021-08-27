The Daily Dose 8-27-21

© 2021 WYPR
The Supreme Court strikes down the CDC ban on evictions, putting thousands of Maryland renters in peril. The Maryland State Board of Ed votes for a statewide in-school masking mandate. Baltimore County prepares to reopen schools amid a county-wide State of Emergency. We continue our series from Western Maryland where the mobile vaccine clinic at the Garrett County Fair meets with more skepticism than enthusiasm. And Baltimore’s OIG office is looking at telework rules after a city employee was discovered to be teleworking two full-time jobs at the same time.

