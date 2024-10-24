© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Cleanup plans for the Chesapeake Bay approach a 2025 deadline. Hilary Harp Falk knows more is needed.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Chesapeake Bay is seen from Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
The Chesapeake Bay is seen from Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Chesapeake Bay is at a crossroads. A decade ago, state and federal partners along the country’s largest estuary entered into a binding agreement to restore the bay’s sprawling ecosystems.

Now, the agreement is up for renewal in 2025. Gov. Wes Moore is set to chair the first meeting to consider the plan's future in early December.

Have efforts to clean up the Bay during the ten years the agreement has been in effect yielded results? What lessons learned over the years can be applied to a new plan?

Hilary Harp Falk is the President and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, an environmental preservation group focused on the bay's many estuaries and ecosystems. Since she became the head the organization in 2022, Falk has committed to reinvigorating state, municipal and federal efforts to restore the bay.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsChesapeake Bay FoundationChesapeake Bay AgreementChesapeake Bay
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes