Governor Hogan expands vaccine eligibility for Marylanders and announces a new community partnership with primary care physicians. Baltimore’s mayor delivers his first State of the City address. And the Maryland House of Delegates passes a bill to help low income residents stave off evictions in rent court.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott used his first State of the City speech Thursday night to announce several major new initiatives, address challenges and tout his accomplishments throughout his first 100 days in office.
Jason Mitchell, the current Assistant City Administrator for the City of Oakland, will join the Scott administration in May. He will oversee the aging water and sewer infrastructure shared between the city and Baltimore County.
Starting March 26, Baltimore will allow indoor dining to operate at 50% capacity and outdoor dining at 75% capacity. Religious facilities, retail businesses, museums, libraries, salons and may operate at 50% capacity.
Mayor Brandon Scott released a draft of his violence reduction plan, which prioritizes public health, on Monday.
Vision Of Citywide Trail Network One Step Closer To RealityA premier 35-mile trail network that would stitch together Baltimore City’s major parks and connect more than 75 neighborhoods, built on a century-old…
NewsBaltimore will pilot a new program to track the flow of illegal guns into the city, in an effort to determine how guns that have origins outside of…
A package of bills aimed to modernize the office of the Baltimore City Comptroller, including one that would require real estate records to be maintained…
About 10% Of Baltimoreans Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Dose, But Challenges RemainAbout 10% of Baltimoreans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but distribution challenges like limited supply and bad weather…
The Baltimore City Council held a hearing Tuesday morning to discuss Mayor Brandon Scott’s request to approve a $245,000 salary for the director of the…