The Baltimore Banner

One dead, four others shot in mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

The Baltimore Banner | By Ben Conarck,
Penelope Blackwell
Published January 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST
BIIAGN6UIJBTXGVOGBEHD3VAT4.jpg
Penelope Blackwell/Baltimore Banner
/
Police on scene of the multi-victim shooting at the Edmondson Shopping Center.

Editors Note: This story is developing and will be updated.

One person has died and four others were injured in a mass shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Wednesday morning, the third shooting of the morning and the second one with multiple gunshot victims.

The shooting took place outside the Popeyes in the shopping center, which is across the street from the Edmondson-Westside High School along the busy Route 40 corridor in West Baltimore. The shooting involved several young students who were on lunch break, officials said.

Mayor Brandon Scott canceled a radio interview at noon on Wednesday with WYPR 88.1 FM's Midday with Tom Hall show to travel toward the scene of the shooting.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Police respond to mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

The Baltimore Banner Baltimore CityBaltimore City Police DepartmentBrandon ScottBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottShootingCrime
