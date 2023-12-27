Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and fiancee welcome first child

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is now officially a dad!

Scott and his fiancee Hana Pugh welcomed a baby boy, Charm Jamie Scott on Tuesday night. Mayor Scott made the announcement in a Wednesday morning post on “X”, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, where he wrote that “Hana and Charm are doing great.”

Charm was born weighing six pounds and seven ounces when he was delivered at 7:31 Tuesday night at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, that’s according to The Afro who broke the story in an exclusive interview Wednesday morning.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Last night, we were blessed with the healthy and safe arrival of baby Charm. Both Hana and Charm are doing great, and we are very excited for this next chapter in our lives. I'm looking forward to the new adventure of being a dad.<br><br>Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes. <a href="https://t.co/3xSUx6gK0y">https://t.co/3xSUx6gK0y</a></p>— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) <a href="

Last night, we were blessed with the healthy and safe arrival of baby Charm. Both Hana and Charm are doing great, and we are very excited for this next chapter in our lives. I'm looking forward to the new adventure of being a dad.



Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes. https://t.co/3xSUx6gK0y — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) December 27, 2023

">December 27, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Charm is reportedly named after the Charm City Live music festival where Scott and Pugh met in 2022.

Baby boy Charm, Scott’s first child, wasn’t the only Christmastime excitement; just the day before, Scott announced on Facebook that he and Pugh got engaged on Christmas Day.

Pugh, no relation to former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh, also has a son from a previous marriage. She is the Operations Manager for Bmore Empowered, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide Black women and girls in the city with “tools to live empowered lives through leadership, entrepreneurship, and holistic wellness.”

Scott is running for reelection in 2024. The family lives in Baltimore’s Hamilton neighborhood.