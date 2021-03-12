-
A package of bills aimed to modernize the office of the Baltimore City Comptroller, including one that would require real estate records to be maintained…
Depression, substance abuse, and suicide are all on the rise since the COVID-19 crisis started. How can we take care of our mental health during this…
Members of Baltimore’s spending board who abstain from a vote because of a perceived conflict of interest will have to explain their abstentions under a…
Governor Hogan’s team outlines a plan for distributing an initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine. Brandon Scott and Bill Henry are sworn in as Baltimore’s…
Mayor Brandon Scott and Comptroller Bill Henry were sworn into their new offices Tuesday afternoon, ending an administration created by political…
Baltimore Democratic nominees gathered outside of Edmondson-Westside High School on Monday morning to encourage all eligible voters throughout the city to…
Baltimore’s three Democratic nominees for citywide office came together Tuesday morning to urge voters to elect their party’s presidential nominee, Joe…
The Baltimore City Council may soon have more power in the city’s budgeting process, after Mayor Jack Young signed a charter amendment to grant the…
Though ballots are still being counted in the Baltimore primary elections, City Councilman Bill Henry declared victory in the Democratic race for…
City Councilman Bill Henry declared victory over longtime incumbent Joan Pratt in the race for city comptroller, while City Council President Brandon…