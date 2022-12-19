© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Comptroller Henry, CFO Moiseyev on Baltimore's fiscal report card

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
city hall.png
Baltimore City Hall. Credit: WYPR

Happy Hanukah!

In every election cycle, candidates for offices at the statewide and local levels promise to fund their legislative and programmatic priorities in part with savings from identifying waste, fraud and abuse.

In recent months, audits have found plenty of waste in various state and local agencies. In October, our colleagues Rachel Baye of WYPR and Brenda Wintrode of the Baltimore Banner reported on an audit of the state health department that showed a contractor had cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments and millions in lost federal dollars.

Brenda also reported on multiple problems at the Maryland Department of Human Services in their system of distributing benefits. It appears that thousands of people received benefits who did not qualify for the programs they were enrolled in.

And in Baltimore City, a recent Fiscal Report Card” for Fiscal Year 2021 revealed several areas of concern about how the city processes federal grants, inaccuracies in timesheets for city employees and other problems.

Joining Tom to talk about the findings related to the city are Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry and the City’s Director of Finance, Michael Moiseyev.

Both guests are with us in Studio A…

Henry Bill_Moiseyev Michael__COMBO.png
Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry (left); Baltimore City Director of Finance Michael Moiseyev (official photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
