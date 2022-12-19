Comptroller Henry, CFO Moiseyev on Baltimore's fiscal report card

Happy Hanukah!

In every election cycle, candidates for offices at the statewide and local levels promise to fund their legislative and programmatic priorities in part with savings from identifying waste, fraud and abuse.

In recent months, audits have found plenty of waste in various state and local agencies. In October, our colleagues Rachel Baye of WYPR and Brenda Wintrode of the Baltimore Banner reported on an audit of the state health department that showed a contractor had cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments and millions in lost federal dollars.

Brenda also reported on multiple problems at the Maryland Department of Human Services in their system of distributing benefits. It appears that thousands of people received benefits who did not qualify for the programs they were enrolled in.

And in Baltimore City, a recent “Fiscal Report Card” for Fiscal Year 2021 revealed several areas of concern about how the city processes federal grants, inaccuracies in timesheets for city employees and other problems.

Joining Tom to talk about the findings related to the city are Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry and the City’s Director of Finance, Michael Moiseyev.

Both guests are with us in Studio A…

Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry (left); Baltimore City Director of Finance Michael Moiseyev (official photos)

Your questions and comments are welcome. Call: 410.662.8780. Email us at: [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.