Midday

Midday Newsmaker: Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry

Published March 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
Bill Henry, a former 3-term City Councilman, won election to his current post in November 2020, becoming Baltimore's first new Comptroller in 25 years. (official photo)

We turn now for a look at fiscal concerns at the local level with today's Midday Newsmaker guest, Bill Henry, who is the Comptroller of Baltimore City.

Mr. Henry, Mayor Brandon Scott and City Council President Nick Mosby hold the three city-wide elected offices in Baltimore.

In addition to his supervision of city-wide auditing, his oversight of several key departments and his role on the city's Board of Estimates, the Comptroller’s Office serves as a fiscal watchdog by keeping residents informed about how their tax dollars are being spent.

Bill Henry joins us on Zoom from his office in Baltimore's City Hall.

You're welcome to join us as well. Call us at 410.662.8780, email us at [email protected], or tweet us @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

