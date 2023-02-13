© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore's new effort to hold police accountable

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published February 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Members of Baltimore's police accountability board were sworn in by Mayor Scott earlier this month. Credit: Charm City Baltimore Facebook page

A change in state law required all jurisdictions to create a new process to review civilian complaints against law enforcement officers. How will Baltimore’s police accountability board function? What power does it have?

We speak with Dana P. Moore, head of the city's Office of Equity and Civil Rights, and Mariel Shutinya, chief of the Police Accountability Division. Then, PAB member Jamal Turner talks about restoring trust between the public and the police.

The board’s next meeting will take place in two weeks: 6 p.m. Monday, February 27th at 7 E. Redwood Street in Baltimore. An option to participate virtually will also be available.

Baltimore City Police Accountability Board 2022 Annual Report
Complaints against Baltimore police officers grow as new accountability board takes shape
Following reform effort, some police accountability boards up and running in counties, some still not formed

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
