Baltimore's new effort to hold police accountable

A change in state law required all jurisdictions to create a new process to review civilian complaints against law enforcement officers. How will Baltimore’s police accountability board function? What power does it have?

We speak with Dana P. Moore, head of the city's Office of Equity and Civil Rights, and Mariel Shutinya, chief of the Police Accountability Division. Then, PAB member Jamal Turner talks about restoring trust between the public and the police.

The board’s next meeting will take place in two weeks: 6 p.m. Monday, February 27th at 7 E. Redwood Street in Baltimore. An option to participate virtually will also be available.

