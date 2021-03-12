© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baltimore Movie Theaters

  • Gil_caricature_small_3.jpg
    Programs
    Gone With The Wind
    Gil Sandler
    ,
    Lexington Street, between Charles and Liberty streets was one of Baltimore's busiest, boasting a department store and three theaters. One theater was The…