Movies: "Nope," "Thirteen Lives," and other cool summer flicks

Welcome to another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Today, Tom is joined by Ann Hornaday, a film critic with the Washington Post, and author of the bestselling filmgoers' guide,Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies.

Today we'll take a closer look at director Jordan Peele's new horror flick, Nope, and try to sort through the new crop of summer movies, from Ron Howard's new real-life rescue adventure, Thirteen Lives, and Dan Kwan's rollicking Everything Everywhere All at Once, to Lisa Dunham's Sharp Stick, her new movie about, no surprise, female sexual awakening.

Ann Hornaday joins us on our digital line from Baltimore.

