Movies: "Nope," "Thirteen Lives," and other cool summer flicks

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
NOPEmobile-banner-1080x745.jpeg
'Nope," Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror flick, is a riveting spectacle, but audiences don't seem to agree on what it's about. (image credit Universal Pictures Monkeypaw Productions)

Welcome to another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Today, Tom is joined by Ann Hornaday, a film critic with the Washington Post, and author of the bestselling filmgoers' guide,Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies.

Today we'll take a closer look at director Jordan Peele's new horror flick, Nope, and try to sort through the new crop of summer movies, from Ron Howard's new real-life rescue adventure, Thirteen Lives, and Dan Kwan's rollicking Everything Everywhere All at Once, to Lisa Dunham's Sharp Stick, her new movie about, no surprise, female sexual awakening.

Ann Hornaday joins us on our digital line from Baltimore.

Midday at the Movies
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak