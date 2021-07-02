Midday At The Movies: Summer Flicks; Theaters Go Post-COVID

It’s another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. With COVID restrictions being lifted as the summer movie season gets underway, we take stock of the re-opening cinema scene and spotlight some of the new summer films that may entice reluctant movie lovers back to theaters for that "silver screen" experience.

Zooming in from hither and yon today are our good friend Ann Hornaday – she’s a film critic for the Washington Post and the author of the bestselling movie-goers’ guide, Talking Pictures: How To Watch Movies. She joins us from Des Moines, Iowa…

...and Jed Dietz, the founding director of the Maryland Film Festival/Parkway, who joins us on Zoom from the salty shores of Martha’s Vineyard…

And listeners, from wherever YOU may be listening today….we’d love to hear from you as well...

New flicks getting the spotlight from Ann and Jed today include:

Zola (Theaters only); No Sudden Move (HBO Max);

F9: The Fast Saga (Theaters Only); Summer of Soul (Theaters and Hulu) ; I Carry You With Me (Te Llevo Conmigo)(Charles Theater on July 16); Roadrunner (In Theaters July 16, HBO Max); and Rebel Hearts, (Discovery+)