Midday at the Movies: 'Conclave' and 'Saturday Night'

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

As the weather cools down, the movie theaters are heating up with new releases such as Conclave, a thriller/drama directed by Edward Berger and Saturday Night, based on the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975 directed by Jason Reitman.