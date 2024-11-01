© 2024 WYPR
Midday at the Movies: 'Conclave' and 'Saturday Night'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:03 PM EDT
Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in 'Conclave.'

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

As the weather cools down, the movie theaters are heating up with new releases such as Conclave, a thriller/drama directed by Edward Berger and Saturday Night, based on the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975 directed by Jason Reitman.

