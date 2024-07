Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

We dig into several films, including The Bikeriders, Thelma and Kinds of Kindness. We also discuss the Paramount merger with SkyDance, and what the move means for the movie industry.