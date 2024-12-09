© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday at the Movies for the Holidays

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 9, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Wicked
1 of 4  — Screenshot_6-12-2024_102619_www.wickedmovie.com.jpeg
Wicked
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
A Real Pain
2 of 4  — Screenshot_6-12-2024_102323_www.searchlightpictures.com.jpeg
A Real Pain
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Gladiator II
3 of 4  — Screenshot_6-12-2024_102134_www.instagram.com.jpeg
Gladiator II
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Actor Andrew Lincoln as Mark in "Love Actually"
4 of 4  — Love Actually Note Card.png
Actor Andrew Lincoln as Mark in "Love Actually"

Tom and the Midday movie crew discuss the holiday movie season which includes big name films such as "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" in addition to the usual seasonal favorites.

Tom prefers "Love Actually" while Baltimore Magazine editor-in-chief Max Weiss took issue with some of the film's storylines. Jed Dietz, the Founding Director of the Maryland Film Festival, always reminds us of "Home for the Holidays" and "Die Hard."

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMidday at the MoviesBaltimore Movie TheatersChristmasMidday
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes