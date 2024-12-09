Midday at the Movies for the Holidays

Tom and the Midday movie crew discuss the holiday movie season which includes big name films such as "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" in addition to the usual seasonal favorites.

Tom prefers "Love Actually" while Baltimore Magazine editor-in-chief Max Weiss took issue with some of the film's storylines. Jed Dietz, the Founding Director of the Maryland Film Festival, always reminds us of "Home for the Holidays" and "Die Hard."