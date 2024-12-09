Midday at the Movies for the Holidays
1 of 4 — Screenshot_6-12-2024_102619_www.wickedmovie.com.jpeg
Wicked
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
2 of 4 — Screenshot_6-12-2024_102323_www.searchlightpictures.com.jpeg
A Real Pain
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
3 of 4 — Screenshot_6-12-2024_102134_www.instagram.com.jpeg
Gladiator II
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
4 of 4 — Love Actually Note Card.png
Actor Andrew Lincoln as Mark in "Love Actually"
Tom and the Midday movie crew discuss the holiday movie season which includes big name films such as "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" in addition to the usual seasonal favorites.
Tom prefers "Love Actually" while Baltimore Magazine editor-in-chief Max Weiss took issue with some of the film's storylines. Jed Dietz, the Founding Director of the Maryland Film Festival, always reminds us of "Home for the Holidays" and "Die Hard."