Advocates raise the alarm as emergency rental assistance dries up

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa GerrMaureen HarvieSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
Eviction numbers dropped during the pandemic. Eviction moratoriums and emergency rental assistance helped renters navigate an economy in turmoil and stay in their homes.

But now, tenant advocates say, higher housing costs and the looming end of assistance payments to renters could lead to a new eviction crisis. How did we get here, and what approach are lawmakers taking on affordable housing and tenants' rights?

We catch up on the latest with Baltimore Banner housing reporter Sophie Kasakove. Plus, we hear from Maryland Multi-Housing Association's Lauren Graziano and tenant organizer Detrese Dowridge of Baltimore Renters United.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
