Advocates raise the alarm as emergency rental assistance dries up

Eviction numbers dropped during the pandemic. Eviction moratoriums and emergency rental assistance helped renters navigate an economy in turmoil and stay in their homes.

But now, tenant advocates say, higher housing costs and the looming end of assistance payments to renters could lead to a new eviction crisis. How did we get here, and what approach are lawmakers taking on affordable housing and tenants' rights?

We catch up on the latest with Baltimore Banner housing reporter Sophie Kasakove. Plus, we hear from Maryland Multi-Housing Association's Lauren Graziano and tenant organizer Detrese Dowridge of Baltimore Renters United.