WYPR launches new feature and podcast with Baltimore Heritage

Baltimore, MD — November 3, 2025 — WYPR 88.1 FM, a service of Baltimore Public Media, is proud to announce the launch of a new on-air and podcast feature, Five Minutes of Baltimore History, hosted by Johns Hopkins, Executive Director of the nonprofit organization Baltimore Heritage.

The feature will begin airing on Tuesday, November 4, and can be heard on WYPR at 4:44 p.m. In addition to the radio broadcast, Five Minutes of Baltimore History will be available on demand at wypr.org and wherever you get your podcasts.

About the Feature

Five Minutes of Baltimore History is a storytelling series that reveals the lives and legacies behind Baltimore’s neighborhoods, landmarks, and leaders. Episodes run as short, compelling vignettes that invite listeners to discover how Baltimore’s heritage and historic places have shaped our city and our nation. “Not all of Baltimore’s history is easy or straightforward, but all of it is important. Frederick Douglass escaped his enslavement from here; Holocaust survivor Gustav Brunn gave the world Old Bay seasoning from here; and William Walters gave the world Maryland rye whiskey (and gave us an art museum) from here,” says Hopkins. “We hope you’ll join us each week to learn a little bit more about famous and not-so-famous people and events that continue to shape our city and our nation.”

Five Minutes of Baltimore History connects audiences with powerful stories of people who shaped Baltimore—stories that are personal, vivid, and rooted in place. Each segment offers listeners a moment of discovery, whether it’s the resilience of African American business leaders, the architectural gems of Baltimore’s rowhouses, or the communities that have fought to preserve their neighborhoods.

“This content partnership with Baltimore Heritage represents our larger commitment to uplifting local stories through collaboration,” says Craig Swagler, President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media. “We are excited to bring years of storytelling and research to our listeners in this new format. The series blends historical research, archival audio, and Hopkins’ engaging narration to deliver history that is not just informative, but also deeply resonant and inspiring.”

About Balmore Heritage

Founded in 1960, Baltimore Heritage, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to historic preservation, education, and advocacy. Its mission is to save and celebrate historic places while fostering appreciation for Baltimore’s diverse communities and cultural legacy. The organization hosts tours, lectures, and events that connect residents and visitors alike to the city’s rich history. Through this new partnership with WYPR, Baltimore Heritage extends its mission into a new medium—radio and podcasting—ensuring that stories of Baltimore’s past are accessible to more Marylanders than ever before.

About Balmore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore’s NPR news station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s hub for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. In addition to in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community, Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats—connecting, enriching, and elevating the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.