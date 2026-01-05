Howard County’s new inspector general looks back on her turbulent tenure in Baltimore County

Kelly Madigan dealt with hostile members of the Baltimore County Council and county executives during her six years as the county’s first inspector general.

Madigan resigned last month and begins her work Monday as Howard County’s first IG.

For the second time, Madigan gets to start from scratch and create an office of inspector general.

Madigan said, “It’s almost like if someone gave you the opportunity to redo your kitchen and then five years later, they say ‘ok we’re going to let you redo your kitchen again,” you know? There are some things you would keep the same. But you might say you know, that hardware that I selected? That was not a good decision. I’m going to do it a little different.”

Madigan said there is a thirst for government transparency in Howard County.

“I think everyone wants this, maybe in a way that wasn’t true about Baltimore County,” Madigan said.

Then-County Executive Johnny Olszewski created the IG office in 2019 to ferret out waste fraud and abuse in county government. Olszewski publicly supported Madigan even while his administration tried to reign in her authority.

“Actions speak louder than words, you know?” Madigan said.

Throughout his six years as county executive, Olszewski praised Madigan publicly and increased the size of her office. But in 2021, he proposed an oversight board made up of political appointees for the IG office. He quickly backed off after members of the county council and others objected.

At an epic budget hearing in 2021, council members berated Madigan, calling her a bully, insinuating she was racist, and questioning the money she spent on two-sided business cards.

Both Olszewski and his successor as county executive, Kathy Klausmeier declined to reappoint Madigan to a second term. So that left Madigan as a holdover inspector general until after the 2026 election. She said that created a lot of uncertainty for her and her family.

“I certainly think I’ve done a really good job,” Madigan said. “I think I’ve put my heart and soul into this office, and I can take my skills and apply them somewhere else.”

Madigan said she can bring to Howard County what she did in Baltimore County: create an inspector general’s office that is respected and trusted by county employees and the public.

“And that, I think, is more impactful than any one report we’ve ever issued,” Madigan said.

At a Baltimore County Council meeting last month, Councilman Izzy Patoka praised Madigan for creating the office, saying the resistance to change she received was overwhelming.

“I think here you should pat yourself on the back as I’m going to pat you on the back metaphorically, that the agency you helped to create is going to exist beyond your time here,” Patoka said.

Madigan was at the council to ask for legislation that would give the inspector general direct access to government records.

“It’s a best practice in the IG community,” Madigan told the council. “It’s what every federal IG has. Most state and local IGs have it.”

Madigan said she’s been asking for direct access since August. She heard nothing back from the council about it.

Council Chairman Mike Ertel said the inspector general should have direct access, but they are just making sure any changes made either internally or legislatively are done properly.

“No one is against it,” Ertel said.

Many of Madigan’s recommendations that she made in dozens of investigative reports have been adopted by the county. But there are several exceptions involving the county council. For instance, in 2021 then-Councilwoman Cathy Bevins violated the county charter when she moved out of her district.

The charter states Bevins should have vacated the seat. She didn’t. Madigan recommended that the council put teeth in the charter to enforce that rule. It hasn’t.

“By not implementing that recommendation, that is part of the reason why there is no faith in county government from the public,” Madigan said.

In her December 1 resignation letter, Madigan tapped her deputy, Steven Quisenberry, to be the acting inspector general after she leaves for Howard County.

But in a final disagreement with Madigan, Klausmeier decided that while Quisenberry will lead the office, his title will not change.

Klausmeier said, “I have met with Deputy Inspector General Quisenberry and am confident that, having served in this role for more than five years, he is fully qualified to lead the office in this capacity.”

According to the county executive’s office, there is no authorization in the county charter for the appointment of an acting inspector general, only for a new IG.

Klausmeier said she chose not to do a search now for a new inspector general. County voters in November will be deciding whether an independent panel should be created to pick future inspectors general. Klausmeier wants that to play out before a new inspector general is selected.

Meantime, the Baltimore Banner reported on Friday that an unnamed member of Howard County’s Inspector General Advisory Board filed a complaint to have Madigan’s contract voided and a new search for an IG conducted.

The reason given is that Quisenberry served on the seven-member advisory board, which selected Madigan as Howard’s first inspector general. However, Quisenberry has said he recused himself in matters involving Madigan as the IG was being selected.

Madigan said leaving Baltimore County for Howard is bittersweet but she is excited about what’s ahead. She says she will be able to hire three people right away. It took several years for her to get that in Baltimore County.

Madigan said, “It’s a hard job to want to call balls and strikes and to feel like you have the freedom and independence to do that.”