Baltimore County to require nighttime security at hookah, vapor lounges

Owners of hookah and vapor lounges in Baltimore County are going to have to beef up security.

The county council took that action Monday night, because they say police have been called to deal with trouble at lounges, although one council member questioned whether they knew enough about the businesses to take a vote.

Under the new law, the lounges will have to have licensed security guards. But the debate got a bit foggy when the council was trying to decide when the guards had to be there.

All day? Only at night?

Councilman Izzy Patoka wondered how big the lounges are.

“I’ve never been to a hookah lounge,” Patoka said. “Maybe one of my staff members could help me with this.”

The original legislation would have required guards to be at the lounges whenever they are open.

But Councilman Julian Jones proposed that that security begin at 7 p.m. instead.

“I didn’t want to just make it so burdensome on the business owners,” Jones said. “And thinking about the calls for service, normally when there’s an issue at hookah lounges and other places it’s happening much later than seven o’clock at night.”

After the council went a few rounds on when guards should be there, Councilman Todd Crandell questioned whether members knew enough to take a vote.

“We’re attempting to legislate something we don’t have any clue on,” Crandell said. “I think we need more information.”

Crandell said he would like to see data on when police are called.

In the end, the council passed a last minute amendment requiring security at hookah and vapor lounges from 7 p.m. until one hour after closing.

After briefly pausing before casting his vote, Crandell joined his colleagues in unanimously approving the legislation.