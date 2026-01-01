Immigration bills set to ignite Baltimore County Council debate

The national debate over the treatment of immigrants could reverberate within the Baltimore County Council’s chambers in January, when legislation designed to protect the county’s immigrants will be debated.

The county council’s final meeting of 2025 could prove to be a preview of coming attractions.

When Tim Fazenbaker addressed the council he didn’t mince words. He called on it to reject the proposed legislation, saying it's discriminatory to American citizens.

“Do not be a traitor to your people,” Fazenbaker said. “Real men lead. Sissies placate. No more illegal aliens.”

Fazenbaker, who is a Republican, is running for county council in 2026 to represent the Dundalk area.

“Hundreds of thousands of us (in the county) demand that our laws be enforced and illegal aliens be removed.” Fazenbaker said. “Sanctuary status or anything like that would defy federal immigration enforcement and invite chaos.”

Democratic Councilman Izzy Patoka, who is proposing the legislation , told Fazenbaker that our two strongest emotions are love and hate and in this case he chooses love.

“I’m going to push back against the emotion of hate,” Patoka said.

Patoka’s two bills would ban county employees from helping the feds enforce immigration law and would create an Office of Immigrant Affairs within the Office of County Executive. The proposed legislation will go to a public hearing on January 13th.

“I introduced these two bills because I’m moved by my faith,” Patoka said. “One of the core tenets of my faith is to welcome the stranger.”

There will be public hearings on the two bills on January 13 and 27. A final vote is expected February 2.