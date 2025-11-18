2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

In her final year, City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises reflects on moving Baltimore students in the right direction

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Rock Creek Forest Elementary School students exit a diesel bus before attending school, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Chevy Chase, Md. At right is an electric school bus. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
Baltimore County Public Schools/Tom Brenner, AP

At the end of each semester, students bring home a report card that marks achievement and identifies room for improvement.

Maryland’s public schools also get an annual report card. Released earlier this month, the Maryland State Department of Education’s report card for Baltimore City Public Schools found that students are continuing to rebound from the pandemic’s severe learning disruptions.

Last year, about 35% of city schools were rated at least 3 out of 5 stars. This year, nearly half of our schools earned those ratings.

These are welcome signs of incremental success in the city school system, which come as Dr. Sonja Santelises completes her final year as the CEO of the district.

Santelises joins Midday to discuss what's been working, what needs to improve and what advice she has for her yet-unnamed successor.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRBaltimore City Public SchoolsBaltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja SantelisesDr. Sonja Santelises
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak