In her final year, City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises reflects on moving Baltimore students in the right direction

At the end of each semester, students bring home a report card that marks achievement and identifies room for improvement.

Maryland’s public schools also get an annual report card. Released earlier this month, the Maryland State Department of Education’s report card for Baltimore City Public Schools found that students are continuing to rebound from the pandemic’s severe learning disruptions.

News Release: MSDE has released state, district, and school-level results for the 2025 Maryland School Report Card.



Learn more: https://t.co/873ZmpdPiJ pic.twitter.com/WSuavzXnPG — Maryland State Department of Education (@MdPublicSchools) November 4, 2025

Last year, about 35% of city schools were rated at least 3 out of 5 stars. This year, nearly half of our schools earned those ratings.

These are welcome signs of incremental success in the city school system, which come as Dr. Sonja Santelises completes her final year as the CEO of the district.

Santelises joins Midday to discuss what's been working, what needs to improve and what advice she has for her yet-unnamed successor.