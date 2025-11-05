Charter schools, public school districts and a decades-long funding debate that could soon be settled

Albert Shanker, a leading proponent of the early charter school movement in the 1980s and 90s, thought of charter schools as “educational laboratories” where teachers could try innovative pedagogical methods unburdened by standardized public school curriculum.

In Maryland, charter schools are funded by the public school districts where they operate. How much funding has been the topic of debate for two decades.

Now, state education leaders look likely to enforce new guidelines.

Alison Perkins-Cohen, Chief of Staff at Baltimore City Public Schools, joins Midday to talk about what the new formulas and what they mean for public schools.

Some charter school leaders say their districts are withholding too much funding, threatening their ability to operate. Will McKenna, an operator of two charter schools in Maryland and a leading advocate for charters, joined Midday in November to discuss the future of charter schools.