2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Charter schools, public school districts and a decades-long funding debate that could soon be settled

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

Albert Shanker, a leading proponent of the early charter school movement in the 1980s and 90s, thought of charter schools as “educational laboratories” where teachers could try innovative pedagogical methods unburdened by standardized public school curriculum.

In Maryland, charter schools are funded by the public school districts where they operate. How much funding has been the topic of debate for two decades.

Now, state education leaders look likely to enforce new guidelines.

Alison Perkins-Cohen, Chief of Staff at Baltimore City Public Schools, joins Midday to talk about what the new formulas and what they mean for public schools.

Some charter school leaders say their districts are withholding too much funding, threatening their ability to operate. Will McKenna, an operator of two charter schools in Maryland and a leading advocate for charters, joined Midday in November to discuss the future of charter schools.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRBaltimore City Charter Schoolscharter schoolsBaltimore City Public SchoolsSpecial Education
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak