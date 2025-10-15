2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Restorative Practices at work in our schools: are they building stronger student communities?

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Elementary and middle school students at Hampstead Hill Academy, a Baltimore charter school, gather in the gym with a teacher for a proactive Restorative Practices Circle, with a projected prompt on the far wall, during the school's Restorative Practices Ambassadors' Mindfulness retreat on October 2, 2025.
photo courtesy Hampstead Hill Academy
Elementary and middle school students at Hampstead Hill Academy, a Baltimore charter school, gather in the gym with a teacher for a proactive Restorative Practices Circle, with a projected prompt on the far wall, during the school's Restorative Practices Ambassadors' Mindfulness retreat on October 2, 2025.

Joining Tom in the studio now are two long-time Maryland educators and two of the state’s leading advocates for fostering improvements in student behavior and community-building through a social-science approach called “Restorative Practices.”

David Hornbeck is the founding chair and executive director of the non-profit Voices for Restorative Schools. He served as Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools from 1976 to 1988, and later spent 6 years as Philadelphia's Superintendent of Schools.

David is also the father of Tom's other guest today, Matt Hornbeck. For the past two decades, Matt has served as principal of the Hampstead Hill Academy, a pre-K thru 8th grade charter school in Baltimore. HHA is one of a group of six charters run by the Baltimore Curriculum Project within the City School system. It’s one of the system’s top-performing elementary and middle schools…and it’s also one of the schools where restorative practices have been used to build an inclusive student community and to reduce conflict.

David Hornbeck (left), the founder and executive director of Voices for Restorative Schools, and his son, Matt Hornbeck (right), the principal at Hampstead Hill Academy, a City Schools pre-K to 8th grade charter where Restorative Practices are part of daily school routines.
photos courtesy David Hornbeck; Hampstead Hill Academy
David Hornbeck (left), the founder and executive director of Voices for Restorative Schools, and his son, Matt Hornbeck (right), the principal at Hampstead Hill Academy, a City Schools pre-K to 8th grade charter where Restorative Practices are part of daily school routines.

Join the conversation! Are restorative practices being used at your child's school? Are they making a positive difference in student behavior and school performance?

Email us at [email protected]g or call us at 410.662.8780.

(Audio of this program will be posted here early this afternoon.)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Public SchoolsEducationBaltimore City Charter SchoolsHampstead Hill Academy
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes