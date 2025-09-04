2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
A inside look into the search for Baltimore City school system's next CEO

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 4, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Western High School in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by User:67knight at English Wikipedia., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Western High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

As the new school year gets underway, a look ahead to the next leader of the Baltimore City Public Schools.

Dr. Sonja Santelises has been at the helm of the BCPS since the summer of 2016. She is set to leave the post next summer after ten years, making her the longest serving Schools CEO in almost 80 years.

Now, the search for her successor is underway.

Robert Salley, the chair of the Baltimore School Board of Commissioners, and Ashiah Parker, the Vice Chair of the board, join Midday. The pair are leading the national search, which seeks to find the right candidate before the start of the next school year.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore City Public SchoolsBaltimore CityBaltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises
