A inside look into the search for Baltimore City school system's next CEO

As the new school year gets underway, a look ahead to the next leader of the Baltimore City Public Schools.

Dr. Sonja Santelises has been at the helm of the BCPS since the summer of 2016. She is set to leave the post next summer after ten years, making her the longest serving Schools CEO in almost 80 years.

Now, the search for her successor is underway.

Robert Salley, the chair of the Baltimore School Board of Commissioners, and Ashiah Parker, the Vice Chair of the board, join Midday. The pair are leading the national search, which seeks to find the right candidate before the start of the next school year.

