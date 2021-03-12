-
While educators throughout Maryland face the challenges of virtual learning, arts teachers are in a particularly difficult situation as they try to…
Music has long been used as protest. Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, John Lennon, and CCR, and so many others, used their music as a way to protest…
Art puts the Charm in Charm City. But with federal budget cuts that threaten the Arts, what does the future look like for arts education and cultural…
For the fifth time in ten years, a Maryland teacher is one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year award. Athanasia Kyriakakos is the first…