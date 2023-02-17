The origins of Black History Month reach back to 1926. From its from the outset, the emphasis has been on the coordinated teaching of Black American history in the nation's public schools.

Blacktastic, A children's festival of Maryland Black history and culture, carries that mission forward today -- and this year, with a special emphasis on Maryland’s Black history. It's interactive online content designed by ‘Arts for Learning Maryland,’

Singers, musicians and actors will bring some Black figure’s of the Free State’s history to life for K through 12 students across Maryland. We get a preview from Jessica Hebron, Chief Program Officer at Arts for Learning Maryland and from Traci Mathena, Principal at Creative City Public Charter Elementary School.

