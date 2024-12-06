Creative writing program celebrates 15 years of serving Baltimore students 

Beyond emails and to-do lists and captions on social media…how often are you writing for pleasure? Do you wish that was part of your life? Would it add something you’re missing?

The nonprofit Writers in Baltimore Schools guides students as they explore poetry and creative writing through in-school, afterschool, and summer camp programs.

We speak with founder Patrice Hutton, writing instructor Rejjia Camphor, and high school sophomore Piper Matthews.

Contact WBS to order a copy of "The Playground: Voices from the Swingsets of Baltimore."