© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Creative writing program celebrates 15 years of serving Baltimore students 

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:23 AM EST
Writers in Baltimore Schools' latest anthology is titled, "The Playground: Voices from the Swingsets of Baltimore." Credit: Maureen Harvie/WYPR
Writers in Baltimore Schools' latest anthology is titled, "The Playground: Voices from the Swingsets of Baltimore." Credit: Maureen Harvie/WYPR

Beyond emails and to-do lists and captions on social media…how often are you writing for pleasure? Do you wish that was part of your life? Would it add something you’re missing?

The nonprofit Writers in Baltimore Schools guides students as they explore poetry and creative writing through in-school, afterschool, and summer camp programs.

We speak with founder Patrice Hutton, writing instructor Rejjia Camphor, and high school sophomore Piper Matthews.

Contact WBS to order a copy of "The Playground: Voices from the Swingsets of Baltimore."

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordArts Education
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie