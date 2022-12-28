© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Listen to one local finalist in a national competition representing Maryland's youth artists

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Zshekinah Collier,
Kristen GriffithLiz Bowie
Published December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
BB-LN-Baltimore-County-Young-Arts-
Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner
/
The Baltimore Banner
Sophia Bryter poses for a portrait at Stages Music Arts in Cockeysville, Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Editors Note: Click on the audio file above to listen to Sophia Bryter, a finalist for Young Arts perform.

They are a poet, a singer, two dancers, and a photographer; all teenagers singled out for their extraordinary talent and named Young Arts finalists.

Among the many arts and academic competitions for students, Young Arts is unique. Thousands of students across the country apply each year in 10 artistic disciplines including theater, writing, classical music, design arts, film, visual arts and voice to be among the roughly 139 students named finalists.

This year, two students from the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, one student from the Baltimore School for the Arts, and two students from Howard County have been named finalists.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

