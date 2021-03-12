-
Governor Hogan announces some much-needed state aid for businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Anne Arundel County’s leader announces new local restrictions…
Anne Arundel Exec Orders New RestrictionsThe day after Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced new COVID-19 related restrictions, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued new…
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Maryland hit a new record Wednesday, and public health officials warn that the trend is likely to continue.In…
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman joined local leaders throughout Maryland Thursday in announcing new restrictions aimed at tamping down the…
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced an initiative Thursday to provide legal assistance to renters called “Operation Eviction…
Alarmed by a surge in new COVID-19 cases, the executives of Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties took different approaches Tuesday to the problem.Baltimore…