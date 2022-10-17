Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes

Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected.

Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race.

Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel County executive candidates Steuart Pittman and Jessica Haire will participate in a debate at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. The event will also be live-streamed.