Midday

Newsmaker: Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Jr.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Steuart Pittman, Jr., a Democrat, won re-election in November 2022 to his second term as Anne Arundel County Executive. Located between Baltimore and Washington DC along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel County is home to more than 570,000 Marylanders. Its county seat, Annapolis, is also the state capital. (photo courtesy Office of the County Executive)

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Jr.

Last November, he was elected to a second term.

Pittman has a history of working for progressive causes, but on some issues, he is more aligned with pragmatic centrists.

A first-time office holder when he won election to his first term in 2018, he was tapped by another elective first-timer, Gov. Wes Moore, to serve as the Master of Ceremonies at Moore’s historic inauguration in Annapolis.

Steuart Pittman joins us on Zoom from Annapolis to discuss his second-term agenda for Anne Arundel County, and his legislative priorities for the final weeks of the Maryland General Assembly.

If you have comments or questions for County Executive Pittman, you can join the conversation:

Call: 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart PittmanAnne Arundel CountyMaryland General Assembly 2023Midday Newsmaker
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
