Newsmaker: Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Jr.

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Jr.

Last November, he was elected to a second term.

Pittman has a history of working for progressive causes, but on some issues, he is more aligned with pragmatic centrists.

A first-time office holder when he won election to his first term in 2018, he was tapped by another elective first-timer, Gov. Wes Moore, to serve as the Master of Ceremonies at Moore’s historic inauguration in Annapolis.

Steuart Pittman joins us on Zoom from Annapolis to discuss his second-term agenda for Anne Arundel County, and his legislative priorities for the final weeks of the Maryland General Assembly.

If you have comments or questions for County Executive Pittman, you can join the conversation:

Call: 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]

Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.