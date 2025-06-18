2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

Whither Vaccines? HHS Changes Federal Covid Guidelines

By Sheilah Kast,
Ashley Sterner
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:04 AM EDT
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle, gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot to a 20-month-old child, June 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)
Ted S. Warren/AP
AP
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle, gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot to a 20-month-old child, June 21, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

It’s been less than a month since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that his department no longer recommends that healthy kids and pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid 19. The turmoil has only accelerated, as Kennedy last week fired the entire CDC vaccine advisory committee, and began restocking it with doctors, some of whom are skeptical of vaccines. We talk about the implication of the changes with Dr. James Campbell, Interim Division Head of Pediatric Infectious Disease and Tropical Pediatrics at the University of Maryland, where he's been a faculty member in the School of Medicine since 2001. Parents can get information about vaccines from the Immunization Action Coalition and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
