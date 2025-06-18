Whither Vaccines? HHS Changes Federal Covid Guidelines

It’s been less than a month since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that his department no longer recommends that healthy kids and pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid 19. The turmoil has only accelerated, as Kennedy last week fired the entire CDC vaccine advisory committee, and began restocking it with doctors, some of whom are skeptical of vaccines. We talk about the implication of the changes with Dr. James Campbell, Interim Division Head of Pediatric Infectious Disease and Tropical Pediatrics at the University of Maryland, where he's been a faculty member in the School of Medicine since 2001. Parents can get information about vaccines from the Immunization Action Coalition and the American Academy of Pediatrics.