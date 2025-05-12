2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Author R. Eric Thomas embraces life's ups and downs with humor and candor

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
Photo: Ballantine Books
Photo: Ballantine Books

R. Eric Thomas writes wry, perceptive essays about things that seem more amusing in his life than they do in yours. He grew up in West Baltimore -- but moving back after more than a decade away triggered stress and latent depression -- as well as some very funny episodes. We speak about his new book, "Congratulations, the Best is Over!"

Asking Eric, a new syndicated advice column, is now in papers nationwide. You can send questions to [email protected]

