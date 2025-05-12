Author R. Eric Thomas embraces life's ups and downs with humor and candor
R. Eric Thomas writes wry, perceptive essays about things that seem more amusing in his life than they do in yours. He grew up in West Baltimore -- but moving back after more than a decade away triggered stress and latent depression -- as well as some very funny episodes. We speak about his new book, "Congratulations, the Best is Over!"
Asking Eric, a new syndicated advice column, is now in papers nationwide. You can send questions to [email protected]