On The Record

Elders share advice in 'Happiness Is a Choice You Make'

By Sheilah Kast,
Ashley SternerMelissa Gerr
Published December 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Kristin Kostecki, vice president of Meals on Wheels of New Hampshire's Hillsborough County, standing, talks with senior citizens having breakfast as part of the "Dine Out Club", at the White Birch Cafe, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Goffstown, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/AP
/
AP
Kristin Kostecki, vice president of Meals on Wheels of New Hampshire's Hillsborough County, standing, talks with senior citizens having breakfast as part of the "Dine Out Club", at the White Birch Cafe, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Goffstown, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Back in 2015, New York Times reporter John Leland set out to spend a year with one of the fastest-growing age groups in America--the oldest old, those 85 and up.

He expected the stories that would emerge would be fairly morbid, if not downright depressing. He did not anticipate that he would end up with a book titled, "Happiness Is a Choice You Make."

If you are looking for emotional support, call 988 to speak with a counselor.

This interview originally aired on January 31, 2018.

