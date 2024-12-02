Elders share advice in 'Happiness Is a Choice You Make'

Back in 2015, New York Times reporter John Leland set out to spend a year with one of the fastest-growing age groups in America--the oldest old, those 85 and up.

He expected the stories that would emerge would be fairly morbid, if not downright depressing. He did not anticipate that he would end up with a book titled, "Happiness Is a Choice You Make."

This interview originally aired on January 31, 2018.

